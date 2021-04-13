ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
Canada reports first case of rare blood clotting after AstraZeneca COVID shot

  • The person, who was not identified and who received the inoculation produced at the Serum Institute of India, is at home and recovering.
Reuters Updated 14 Apr 2021

OTTAWA: Canada on Tuesday said it had recorded its first case of blood clotting with low platelets after someone received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, according to a Health Ministry statement.

The person, who was not identified and who received the inoculation produced at the Serum Institute of India, is at home and recovering.

Canada has limited the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those above 55 due to concern about the rare reaction.

