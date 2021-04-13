ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble recovery gains pace after Biden-Putin phone call

  • Biden proposed a summit meeting with Putin in a third country in coming months, while calling on Russia to de-escalate tensions, the White House said.
Reuters Updated 14 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble extended gains in late trade on Tuesday after reports that U.S. President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with his counterpart Vladimir Putin, as the market kept a close watch on geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West.

Biden proposed a summit meeting with Putin in a third country in coming months, while calling on Russia to de-escalate tensions, the White House said.

The rouble reacted immediately, surging briefly past the 76 mark against the dollar for the first time since early April. It was up 1.6pc at 76.13 versus the dollar at 1546 GMT, moving away from its weakest level since Nov. 5 of 78.0450, which it touched last week.

The rouble decoupled recently from moves in other emerging markets as well as in the price of crude oil, Russia's key export, as it was hammered by fears about the situation in Ukraine.

Moscow on Tuesday warned the United States to stay away from Russia and Crimea, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered Washington's full support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

The rouble and Russian bonds had earlier taken a hit after U.S. President Joe Biden said in March his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, would "pay a price" for efforts to meddle in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, allegations that Moscow denies.

"We expect the rouble's weakness to continue in 2Q20 until the milestones on the sanctions timeline pass, as well as tensions in Eastern Ukraine ease," said Sova Capital chief economist Artem Zaigrin.

In early 2020, when oil prices stood near current levels, the rouble was at around 63 against the greenback.

Its weakness filters into consumer prices and dents living standards, while prompting Russia's central bank to consider raising borrowing costs.

The rouble gained 1.4pc against the euro to 90.88, its strongest since April 6. A year ago, it traded near 80 against the euro.

Brent crude oil was up 0.9pc at $63.83 a barrel, buttressing Russian stocks.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.8pc to 1,458.5 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was up 0.1pc to 3,527.1 points.

Euro Crude Oil Rouble Joe Biden White House Russian rouble Dollar Antony Blinken

Rouble recovery gains pace after Biden-Putin phone call

PM urges countrymen to point out profiteers, hoarders in Ramazan

Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of Information Ministry: Sources

Army Chief meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing security situation in the country: Sources

PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters