Army Chief meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing security situation in the country: Sources

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Tuesday, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the ongoing security situation in the country.

Sources revealed that the military and civil leadership discussed the internal and external challenges faced by the country.

“Regional situation and national security issues were also mulled over during the meeting between Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and PM Imran Khan,” they said.

This is the third high-level meet between the two dignitaries this year. Last such meeting took place on March 4, when Prime Minister Khan had invited the Army Chief at the Prime Minister’s Office. Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, also accompanied him.

Prior to this, COAS General Bajwa had met with PM Imran on January 11, to discuss the Machh incident, Afghan peace process, Indian ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC) and regional security matters.

The civil-military had leadership expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the Machh district of Balochistan and had vowed to bring the culprits behind the tragedy to justice at all costs.