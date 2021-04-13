Purpose of dispensation of justice can't be served without bar assistance: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday said without the assistance of Bar, the purpose of dispensation of justice could not be served.

The Bench and the Bar were integral part of the judicial system and they both should work hard for dispensation of justice so that aggrieved parties could get prompt relief, he said while talking to a four-member delegation of lawyers headed by Member Pakistan Bar Council Munir Ahmad Khan Kakkar here at the Supreme Court.

The CJP welcomed the delegation comprising Bacloshitan Bar Council (BBC) Vice Chairman Qasim Ali Gajizai, Executive Committee Chairman M Ayub Tareen and Member BBC Rahib Buladee, and shared his experience with them.

The delegation thanked the CJP for sparing time for them and discussed different issues relating to smooth functioning of the justice system.

The chief justice assured them to take up the issues at proper and relevant forum to get them resolved. He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.