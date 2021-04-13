ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Continental Resources' quarterly output hit by winter storm

  • Continental expects oil production to average about 152,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and natural gas output to average about 935 million cubic feet per day (mmcfpd).
  • Second-quarter production is expected to be 160,000-165,000 bopd and natural gas output is seen at 920-940 mmcfpd, the company said.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

US oil producer Continental Resources suffered an oil and gas first-quarter production hit of about 6,000 barrels per day, it said on Tuesday, citing February's savage winter storm.

A deep freeze in US central and southern states disrupted power and gas supply and affected oil production, refineries and chemical plants for several weeks. Companies including Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 have all warned of hits to profit from production shut-ins and related costs.

Continental expects oil production to average about 152,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and natural gas output to average about 935 million cubic feet per day (mmcfpd).

Second-quarter production is expected to be 160,000-165,000 bopd and natural gas output is seen at 920-940 mmcfpd, the company said.

Results will be released on April 29 and analysts expect a first-quarter profit of 20 cents a share, according to IBES data on Refinitiv, compared with a loss of 51 cents a year ago.

Continental also fast-tracked its debt-reduction target to $4 billion or less by the end of the year. The company, which had about $5 billion in debt at the end of March, had previously targeted debt of $4 billion by the end of 2022.

While first-quarter production suffered, Continental said it was on track to meet or exceed annual production guidance of 160,000-165,000 bopd and 880-920 mcfpd.

"We think the affirmation of the production outlook and stronger than expected debt reduction should outweigh the impact of the modest 1Q21 production miss," RBC Capital Markts analyst Scott Hanold said in a note.

ConocoPhillips US oil producer Continental Resources power and gas supply Phillips 66

Continental Resources' quarterly output hit by winter storm

PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties

KP government releases findings of AIP Base Survey

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters