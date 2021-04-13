Dutch coronavirus cases resume rise over past week

AMSTERDAM: New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose in the week ended April 13, the country's health authorities said, resuming an upward trend in place since January after a brief pause.

The National Institute for Health (RIVM) reported 51,240 new cases in its weekly review, up 6% from the week before, with a higher concentration of new cases in young adults.

The government is expected to extend most of the country's current lockdown measures, which include a night-time curfew and a ban on public gatherings, at a news conference later on Tuesday.