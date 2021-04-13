World
Dutch coronavirus cases resume rise over past week
- The National Institute for Health (RIVM) reported 51,240 new cases in its weekly review, up 6% from the week before, with a higher concentration of new cases in young adults.
13 Apr 2021
AMSTERDAM: New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose in the week ended April 13, the country's health authorities said, resuming an upward trend in place since January after a brief pause.
The National Institute for Health (RIVM) reported 51,240 new cases in its weekly review, up 6% from the week before, with a higher concentration of new cases in young adults.
The government is expected to extend most of the country's current lockdown measures, which include a night-time curfew and a ban on public gatherings, at a news conference later on Tuesday.
FIR registered against TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi under Anti Terrorism Act
Dutch coronavirus cases resume rise over past week
PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties
KP government releases findings of AIP Base Survey
Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions
Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000
More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market
Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov
Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus
Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia
Read more stories
Comments