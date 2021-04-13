118 people died due to coronavirus during last twenty-four hours

ISLAMABAD: One Hundred eighteen more deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), total 50520 tests were conducted throughout the country during the last twenty-four hours.

Out of which 4318 patients tested positive for coronavirus showing the positive ratio of 8.54 percent.

The death toll for the pandemic has mounted to 15619, while 638267 patients have fully recovered from the disease so far.