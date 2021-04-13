Pakistan
118 people died due to coronavirus during last twenty-four hours
- The death toll for the pandemic has mounted to 15619, while 638267 patients have fully recovered from the disease so far.
13 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: One Hundred eighteen more deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), total 50520 tests were conducted throughout the country during the last twenty-four hours.
Out of which 4318 patients tested positive for coronavirus showing the positive ratio of 8.54 percent.
The death toll for the pandemic has mounted to 15619, while 638267 patients have fully recovered from the disease so far.
FIR registered against TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi under Anti Terrorism Act
118 people died due to coronavirus during last twenty-four hours
PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties
KP government releases findings of AIP Base Survey
Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions
Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000
More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market
Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov
Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus
Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia
Read more stories
Comments