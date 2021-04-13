ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU insurance regulator cracks down on unit-linked policy costs

  • "Costs are often not clearly identified and they cannot be linked to a specific product component, making it difficult to assess the value of each component," EIOPA said in a statement.
  • "The low interest rate environment coupled to market shocks and the risk that households will need increased access to liquidity, underline how important it is that unit-linked products always offer value to consumers."
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

LONDON: Insurers face stricter rules on selling products linked to the performance of stock or bond markets, in a bid to cut high costs for consumers, the European Union's insurance regulator said on Tuesday.

Insurers in the bloc collected premiums worth up to 340 billion euros ($404.33 billion) in 2019 from life insurance and pension premiums linked to the value of a stock, bond or property funds that cause the rates of return for investors to fluctuate.

The EU's European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, or EIOPA, has repeatedly warned that the costs of some unit-linked products are too high, with many of the products too complex for their distributors to understand.

"Costs are often not clearly identified and they cannot be linked to a specific product component, making it difficult to assess the value of each component," EIOPA said in a statement.

EIOPA set out for public consultation the first, pan-EU framework for assessing whether unit-linked products offer value for money. The products account for a significant portion, over 2.8 trillion euros, of total assets under management in Europe.

"Existing concerns have been heightened by the COVID-19 crisis," EIOPA said.

"The low interest rate environment coupled to market shocks and the risk that households will need increased access to liquidity, underline how important it is that unit-linked products always offer value to consumers."

EIOPA said the new framework is a first step to further guidance for insurers and regulators in EU states for assessing when costs are too high and to test value for money.

COVID 19 crisis EU insurance regulator European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority EIOPA

EU insurance regulator cracks down on unit-linked policy costs

PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties

KP government releases findings of AIP Base Survey

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters