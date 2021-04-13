ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips to one-week low on higher Treasury yields

  • Investors await March US inflation data at 1230 GMT.
  • US 10-year yields hit one-week peak.
  • Platinum hits two-week low.
  • Palladium rises to near 1-month high.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than a week on Tuesday after the metal's appeal was dented by higher Treasury yields and as investors awaited US inflation data.

Spot gold was 0.2% lower at $1,729 per ounce by 1200 GMT, having earlier dipped to its lowest since April 5 at $1,722.67. US gold futures eased 0.2% at $1,729.70.

"We're trading a little bit softer after the Treasury auctions yesterday in the US helped drive yields a tab higher," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields scaled an one-week peak, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest, while the dollar also firmed.

Investors are await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March at 1230 GMT. A Reuters survey expects CPI to rise 2.5% year-over-year in March. "The big question is really whether these high inflation numbers are going to stick around... I think they will and eventually will be the reason why we will see a recovery in gold and other precious metals," Hansen added.

Bullion is used as a hedge against inflation.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday it was unlikely the economy would overheat this year, and the Fed had the tools to counter any surprise jumps in inflation.

"Even though several strong voices from the Fed have vowed to tolerate inflation and keep rates down till the economy rebounds to satisfactory levels, the market thinks the central bank will have to taper as early as the beginning of 2022," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.5% to $24.97 per ounce, while palladium was up 1% at $2,702.74 after climbing to its highest since March 18 at $2,710.

Platinum shed 0.2% to $1,168.30, having earlier fallen to its lowest in about two weeks at $1,160.50.

Gold Prices gold production gold market gold demand US Consumer Price Index

Gold slips to one-week low on higher Treasury yields

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters