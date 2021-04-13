ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rebound as govt speeds up vaccine approvals

  • India is to fast-track emergency approvals for shots already approved in Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Moderna vaccines.
  • The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.36% higher at 14,504.80 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.38% higher at 48,544.06, rebounding after surging infections pushed the indexes to their second-worst session this year on Monday.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended more than 1% higher on Tuesday after the government moved to fast-track approvals for foreign COVID-19 vaccines, with beaten-down financial stocks leading the gains.

India is to fast-track emergency approvals for shots already approved in Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Moderna vaccines.

The news comes as the country battles a massive second wave of the virus that has spurred fresh restrictions in some parts and threatened to derail a nascent economic recovery.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.36% higher at 14,504.80 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.38% higher at 48,544.06, rebounding after surging infections pushed the indexes to their second-worst session this year on Monday.

"The rising COVID cases have been the biggest source of nervousness in the markets, so the speeding up of (vaccine) approval is clearly helpful," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets in Mumbai.

"There was also good value in buying after yesterday's correction," she added.

Beaten-down state-run banks gained 4.4% and were among the top sectoral gainers. The index had dropped 9% in the previous session.

Automotive stocks also surged over 4%, with Tata Motors rising 5.7% after sales at its Jaguar Land Rover unit surged.

Metal stocks advanced 3.4% after benchmark iron ore prices surged on falling supplies from major miners and strong demand.

Bucking the trend, IT services stocks fell 3.3%. Heavyweight TCS fell 4.4% as investors locked in gains from the stock's 10% jump this year.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex

Indian shares rebound as govt speeds up vaccine approvals

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters