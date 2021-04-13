SBP announces office, business hours during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

ISLAMABAD: During the ensuing holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1442 AH, the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which will also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance bank.

Monday to Thursday from 10:00am to 4:00pm with prayer break from 2:00pm to 2:15pm whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 10.00am to 1:00pm without break, said a press release issued by SBP.

However, it is further advised to observe the following business (banking) hours for public dealing.

Monday to Thursday from 10:00am to 1:30pm without break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm without break.

After the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically be reverted to pre Ramadan-ul-Mubarak timings.