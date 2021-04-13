ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Coronavirus
Pakistan

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

  • Six out of ten judges of the top court ruled in favor of rejecting the petition while four judges opposed it
  • Justice Issa pleaded that the apex court should order PEMRA to issue written instructions to all private channels that they could not be restrained from broadcasting live streaming of the proceedings
Fahad Zulfikar 13 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected the petition of Justice Qazi Faiz Issa who sought approval for a live telecast of the hearing of review petitions, local media reported on Tuesday.

The verdict was announced by a ten-judge SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

As per details, six out of ten judges of the Supreme Court ruled in favor of rejecting the petition of Justice Isa, whereas four judges opposed the rejection of the petition.

In the previous hearing, Justice Issa pleaded that the apex court should order the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to issue written instructions to all private channels that they could not be restrained from broadcasting the court proceedings or live streaming of the proceedings.

In his petition, Justice Issa had sought review and removal of paragraphs 2 to 11 of the June 19, 2020 verdict.

The Supreme Court Judge had initiated the proceedings over Justice Isa's alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.

