ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm tracks rival soyoil higher; rise in inventory, output limit gains

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 25 ringgit, or 0.68%, to 3,675 ringgit ($888.97) a tonne by the midday break, after falling 3% in the previous session.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Tuesday, after three straight sessions of losses tracking rival soyoil higher, though higher-than-expected inventories and production weighed on sentiment and capped further gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 25 ringgit, or 0.68%, to 3,675 ringgit ($888.97) a tonne by the midday break, after falling 3% in the previous session.

Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks jumped more than expected to a four-month high, boosted by higher imports and production, but higher exports kept domestic supply in check, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board reported on Monday.

April production will continue to grow 11% month-on-month and exports are expected to rise 18% due to the upcoming Eid festival and potential stockpiling in China and India, Adrian Kok, equity analyst at Kenanga Investment Bank said in a note.

"We expect total supply to outstrip total demand leading to higher ending stocks of 1.53 million tonnes," he added.

On Monday, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said the contract would trend lower to test support levels of 3,540-3,560 ringgit a tonne this week, with resistance levels at 3,780-3,800 ringgit amid high volatility.

The weakness is mainly due to higher crop output and rising inventories in Malaysia, lower soybean futures because of higher-than-expected global inventory estimates, and bearish news from the biodiesel market, Refinitiv said.

The Brazilian government temporarily cut its biodiesel blending requirement for diesel fuel to 10% from 13%, according to a Mines and Energy Ministry statement on Friday that cited strong demand for soy as a reason for the decision.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract declined 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil soyoil Chicago Board of Trade Chicago Board of Trade corn futures Chicago Board

Palm tracks rival soyoil higher; rise in inventory, output limit gains

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut

Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters