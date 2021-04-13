World
England to start using Moderna jab on Tuesday
- Health officials started using the Moderna jab in Wales last week and had said it would be rolled out across the rest of the United Kingdom in the coming days.
13 Apr 2021
LONDON: England will start using the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, which will be used at over 20 sites this week as the third shot that is available in Britain for COVID-19.
"More than 20 sites, including Reading's Madejski Stadium and the Sheffield Arena, will initially use the newest vaccine, as the NHS continues to expand the vaccination programme," the health service said in a statement.
