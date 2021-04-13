Mufti Kifayatullah arrested for issuing anti-state remarks

(Karachi) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have arrested Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a heavy contingent of police personnel conducted a raid at his house and took him into custody.

The police said that Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested for issuing anti-state remarks. The JUI-F leader had been evading arrest for the past two months, the police mentioned.

Earlier in January, KP Police raided the residence of Mufti Kifayatullah to arrest the JUI-F leader for his ant-state remarks.

The police took four members of Kifayatullah's family into custody after not finding him at the house. The police had booked Mufti Kifayatullah, a former provincial lawmaker of the JUI-F headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, under Section 6 of the Constitution on treason charges after receiving an official letter from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department