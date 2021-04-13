Markets
US oil looks neutral in $59.64 to $60.94 range
13 Apr 2021
SINGAPORE: US oil looks neutral in a range of $59.64 to $60.94 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.
A break above $60.94 could lead to a gain to $61.75, while a break below $59.64 could cause a fall into a zone of $57.83-$58.80.
Regardless of the future direction, the following move could be very strong, as the contract is about to break a falling trendline or fail again.
On the daily chart, oil looks sideways in a wider range of $57.88-$61.74.
The higher volatility on Monday indicates the consolidation around $59.81 is ending.
