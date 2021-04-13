World
At least 22 dead as bus overturns in Peru
- The accident happened in the morning near the western city of Huarez, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) north of Lima, a police official told AFP.
13 Apr 2021
LIMA: Twenty-two people died and 13 others were injured Monday when a passenger bus overturned in rainy conditions on an Andean road in Peru, police said.
The accident happened in the morning near the western city of Huarez, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) north of Lima, a police official told AFP.
A local television station said most of the passengers were returning home after voting in elections Sunday for a new president and congress.
Deadly traffic accidents are frequent in Peru, particularly during the rainy season, but also due to poor road surfaces, insufficient signage and a lack of control by authorities.
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus
At least 22 dead as bus overturns in Peru
Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar
TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan
Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut
Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street
CCI decides to go ahead with census; Sindh opposes move
Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million
US prices will heat up but won't overheat: White House economists
UK hits target to offer Covid vaccine to all over-50s by mid-April: govt
Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability
Read more stories
Comments