ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cavani proves he is Man Utd's best bet as lead striker

  • Cavani, a free agent after leaving Paris St Germain as their record goalscorer, found no suitors until United stepped in after failing to land Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho last year.
  • "Injustice never wins," Cavani said as the victory sealed United's ninth comeback win in the league this season, sparked by his excellent performance that helped ensure United remain unbeaten away from home and seven points above third spot.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

When Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani on deadline day in October the move was seen as a sign of desperation but, six months on, the transfer has paid off handsomely with the club in a position to finish among the top two in the Premier League.

Cavani, a free agent after leaving Paris St Germain as their record goalscorer, found no suitors until United stepped in after failing to land Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho last year.

The 34-year-old had arguably his finest performance in the iconic no. 7 shirt on Sunday when he put United ahead at top four-chasing Tottenham Hotspur and had a goal controversially ruled out as they came from behind to win 3-1.

"Injustice never wins," Cavani said as the victory sealed United's ninth comeback win in the league this season, sparked by his excellent performance that helped ensure United remain unbeaten away from home and seven points above third spot.

Minor knocks have prevented Uruguay international Cavani from making the same impact as his former Paris St-Germain team mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic did in 2016-17 when the Swedish striker scored 28 goals in his debut season at United.

But what Cavani has lacked in pure numbers, he has made up for with goals in key moments. He has scored seven league goals, of which five have either given United the lead or equalised.

DIFFERENT DIMENSION

Cavani offers United a different dimension in attack, a threat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has failed to elicit from deploying Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford as number nines.

Just like his manager was in United's glory days, Cavani is a lethal poacher in the box and his presence of mind to time his runs to perfection and exploit space has made him the ideal target man for wingers to test defences with dangerous crosses.

Five headed goals are testament to that but Cavani has also helped link up play while his defensive grit is on display when he torments and chases down centre backs and midfielders on the ball.

All has not been rosy for Cavani in England, however, with a social media faux pas handing him a three-game ban and the clash of cultures has reportedly made him think twice about extending his stay at Old Trafford beyond this season.

United could sign a striker to lead the line for the next few years but the industrious Cavani can still provide Solskjaer with a hard-working player up front and the manager has said it is no secret he wants him for another season.

Cavani joined United on a one-year contract but there is an option to extend it for another 12 months.

"He's contemplating and thinking hard and long about what he wants to do, and I understand," Solskjaer said. "If he decides it's just this season, we have been very fortunate to have him here."

Premier League Manchester United Cavani Swedish striker

Cavani proves he is Man Utd's best bet as lead striker

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters