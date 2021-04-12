Setting up STZs to facilitate IT industry: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the main purpose of government’s steps for setting up special technology zones (STZs) was to facilitate the companies associated with the information technology industry.

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting over information technology (IT)roadmap. The meeting was attended by Special Technology Zones Authority Chairman Amer Hashmi, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major Gen (retired) Amir Azeem Bajwa, National Information Technology Board Chief Executive Officer Syed Shabahat Ali Shah, Masood Jabbar and Tariq Malik, the PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, said.

During the meeting, a comprehensive strategy to increase local export in information technology was discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said during the 60s, Pakistan was a precedent for all the countries of region in terms of progress and development. The previous regimes had destroyed the system and specially neglected the IT sector, he added.

He, however, expressed the confidence that the policies of his government would ensure progress in the IT sector as there was no dearth of resources and talent in Pakistan.

“We are making efforts to compensate the damage caused during the previous decades, besides ensuring that our IT exports excel in the region,” the prime minister added.

The meeting was apprised that due to the government’s policies in the right direction, the resources were being utilized justly and under the project, Pakistan’s IT exports would be increased to $5 billion till 2023.