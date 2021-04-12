Markets
EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports 20.81 million tonnes by April 11
PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 20.81 million tonnes by April 11, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.
That was down from 27.56 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.
Since Jan. 1, the European Commission's data has covered the EU's 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.
EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 6.10 million tonnes, against 6.09 million a year ago, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 11.97 million tonnes, down from 16.45 million.
