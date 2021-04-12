World
Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to increase troops along borders: White House official
- Special Assistant to the President for Immigration for the Domestic Policy Council Tyler Moran earlier told MSNBC: "We've secured agreements for them to put more troops on their own border. Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala have all agreed to do this," CNN reported separately.
12 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has secured agreements for Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to place more troops on their borders, a White House official said on Monday amid the growing number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexican border.
Special Assistant to the President for Immigration for the Domestic Policy Council Tyler Moran earlier told MSNBC: "We've secured agreements for them to put more troops on their own border. Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala have all agreed to do this," CNN reported separately.
Protests erupt in multiple cities after TLP Chief Saad Rizvi's arrest in Lahore
Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to increase troops along borders: White House official
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Read more stories
Comments