ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Latam FX firm, Ecuador bonds rally after surprise election result

  • Ecuador July 2035 bonds rise 13 points to 61 – trader.
  • Guillermo Lasso wins presidential runoff.
  • Peruvian sol slumps 2%.
  • Far-left Peruvian presidential candidate set to win first-round.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

Most Latin American currencies firmed on Monday against a weaker dollar, while bonds in Ecuador rallied after banker Guillermo Lasso pulled off a surprise win in Sunday's presidential runoff against socialist economist Andres Arauz.

But Peru's sol currency and stocks tumbled after a far-left candidate won the first round of that country's presidential election on Sunday.

In Ecuador, Lasso took 52% of the vote in a runoff on promises to revive the economy, following a campaign that pitted his free market economic ideas against the social welfare plans of economist Arauz.

Ecuadorean bonds dated July 2035 rose 13 points to 61, a trader said.

"I think in the short term, it is good," said Alejandro Arevalo, emerging market debt manager at Jupiter Asset Management.

"But... when you look at the economy, it is still very fragile... So I do think that after the initial honeymoon stage, investors will start to think, how does the country move forward?"

PERUVIAN JOLT

In Peru, MSCI's Peru ETF was down almost 3% at $35.16 in US trading after the country's presidential vote headed for a run-off with far-left candidate Pedro Castillo set to win the Andean country's first round.

The Peruvian stock index fell 0.2%, while the sol currency lost 2.07% at open to 3.68/3.70 per dollar.

"Castillo's three pillars are pretty scary. He's talking about nationalisation, about the government taking control of the economy. He's in favour of governments or revolutions like in Cuba, Ecuador, Venezuela, so it's something that could bring significant volatility to the market, just to the bonds overall," Jupiter Asset Management's Arevalo said.

"We have to wait for the final votes to be counted, but it's definitely something negative for the market."

As the dollar weakened ahead of much awaited US consumer price inflation data, other Latam currencies firmed along with the broader emerging market peers, with Mexico's peso hovering near their highest since mid-February.

Brazil's real rose 0.4%, while higher oil prices helped crude exporter Colombia's peso mark a positive start to the week.

Climbing oil prices also propped up shares of Brazilian state oil giant Petrobras, helping the country's main stocks index outperform a rout in global stocks ahead of US inflation data and earnings.

Chile's peso Latin American currencies Cuban peso Mexico peso Peru's sol currency Ecuadorean bonds

Latam FX firm, Ecuador bonds rally after surprise election result

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters