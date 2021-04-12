Russia's Sovcomflot ready to buy back up to $400mn of Eurobond-2023

MOSCOW: Russia's biggest shipping company Sovcomflot says, according to Interfax news agency:

The company is ready to buy back up to $400 million of Eurobond-2023, to finance it via new issue;

The offer price is $1,072.25 per paper of a nominal price of $1,000;

Sovcomflot plans to issue 7-year Eurobond, will hold calls with investors starting from April 14, Interfax cites a source.