ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC summons FIA's investigation officer on Meesha Shafi plea

  • The single bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition, filed by the singer and others.
APP 12 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned an investigation officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for April 22, on a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi for quashing a case of running a vilification campaign on the social media against singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar.

The single bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition, filed by the singer and others.

A counsel for petitioners argued before the court that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing had registered a fake case against Meesha Shafi and others on a complaint of Ali Zafar. He submitted that Ali Zafar had also filed a defamation suit against Meesha on the same charges.

He submitted that as per law, the defamation suit and cyber crime case could not be run concurrently. He claimed that Ali Zafar got registered the cyber crime case to counter litigation of sexual harassment. He pleaded with the court for quashing the cyber crime case, besides declaring Section 20 of Cyber Crime Act unconstitutional.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, summoned the investigation officer along with a report and adjourned further hearing till April 22.

The FIA had filed a challan (charge-sheet) against Meesha Shafi and seven others before a judicial magistrate in connection with the case.

The Agency declared Meera Shafi alias Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Syed Faizan Raza, and Ali Gul Pir guilty in the challan.

The FIA alleged that Meesha Shafi posted false allegations of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar in April 2018 and she failed to produce any evidence in favour of her allegations. The other suspects also failed to provide evidence in favour of the direct allegations posted by them on the social media, it added.

LHC Meesha Shafi plea

LHC summons FIA's investigation officer on Meesha Shafi plea

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters