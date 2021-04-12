ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ECP to receive Badin-I bye-poll postal ballot papers by May 7

  • It said that applications for postal ballot should be made on the prescribed form with the Returning Officer of constituency PS-70 Badin-I.
APP 12 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed May 7 as last date to receive applications for exercising right of vote through postal ballot papers for bye-election in constituency PS-70 Badin-I.

According to ECP, this facility, under the law, has been extended to the persons in government service, members of armed forces, their wives and such of their children as are registered voters and ordinarily reside with them provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which their constituency is situated.

Persons with any physical disability who are unable to travel and hold a National Identity Card with a logo for physical disability issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot.

The persons appointed by the Returning Officer, including police personnel, for the performance of any duty in connection with an election at polling stations other than the one at which they are entitled to cast their vote have been advised to apply for postal ballot to the Returning Officer within three days of their appointment.

It said that applications for postal ballot should be made on the prescribed form with the Returning Officer of constituency PS-70 Badin-I.

Application forms for postal ballot can be obtained from the office of said Returning Officer (Azhar Hussain Tanwri, District Election Commissioner, Badin Banglow No.6, Ali Town, Oppt. Civil Courts, Badin) or download from ECP website www.ecp.gov.pk

The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations, it added.

The application should be forwarded by the office or department of the voter concerned to guard against unauthorized person applying for postal ballot.

ECP

