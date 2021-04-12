Court summons witnesses in Safa Gold Mall reference

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday summoned prosecution witnesses on next hearing in a graft reference pertaining to Safa Gold Mall.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

NAB Prosecutor Mirza Usman Masood pleaded that the two floors of Safa Gold Mall were constructed in violation of laws.

The defence lawyer said that the building design was approved by the CDA to this the prosecutor said that there were other rules and procedure required to be followed.

Deputy Director CDA adopted the stance that it was approved in 2010 and it was clearly mention in DBC. There were many officers who were part of the approving committee but the NAB named him as accused, he said.

The NAB prosecutor said that the DBC had approved only design. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till April 15.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan dismissed an acquittal plea of former officer of CDA Ghulam Murtaza Javed in case pertaining to misuse of powers. Another co-accused filed a request to the court to present witnesses in his favor. After this, hearing of the case was adjourned.