No covid death reported in Sindh

KARACHI: Fortunately no death stemming from Coronavirus was reported last 24 hours, however, 348 new cases emerged when 8,642 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday. Shah said that fortunately no death was reported today. He added that till last Sunday the number death and was 4,530.

Shah said that 8,642 samples were tested which detected 348 cases that constituted 4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,405,432 tests have been conducted against which 269,473 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.7 percent or 257,950 patients have recovered, including 146 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,993 patients were under treatment, of them 6,651 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 330 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 303 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 348 new cases, 147 have been detected from Karachi, including 76 from East, 42 South, 11 Central, nine Korangi, eight Malir and West one. Hyderabad has 60, Matiari 13, Thatta, Larkana and Qamber 12 each, Tando Allahyar 11, Ghotki ten, Khaipur nine, Badin and Mirpurkhas eight each, Umerkot seven, Jacobabad, Sanghar and Sujawal five each, Dadu and Shikarpur four each, Jamshoro and Nawabshah three each, kashmore two. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.