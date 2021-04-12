ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
EFL play-off finals set for May 29-31 at Wembley

  • The Championship playoff final will be held on May 29, followed by the playoff final for League One and League Two on May 30 and May 31 respectively.
  • The playoffs will begin on May 17 after the conclusion of the regular season in the Championship, League One and League Two, with the first legs in all three divisions due to be completed by May 20. The second legs will take place between May 21-23.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

The English Football League (EFL) on Monday said this season's Championship (second-tier), League One (third-tier) and League Two (fourth-tier) playoff finals would take place at Wembley from May 29-31.

The Championship playoff final will be held on May 29, followed by the playoff final for League One and League Two on May 30 and May 31 respectively.

The playoffs will begin on May 17 after the conclusion of the regular season in the Championship, League One and League Two, with the first legs in all three divisions due to be completed by May 20. The second legs will take place between May 21-23.

Clubs that finish between third and sixth place earn a playoff spot in the Championship and League One, with League Two occupied by those that finish between fourth and seventh at the end of the regular season.

Fulham, Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton Town won promotion from the Championship, League One and League Two via the playoffs last season.

