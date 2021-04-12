ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Italian high-tech company SECO to list 40-45pc of share capital

  • Tuscany-based SECO plans to sell up to 37.8 million shares, of which up 27 million will be newly issued. The size of the offer could be increased by up to 15% through an overallotment option.
  • The company aims at a market capitalization of 400-500 million euros ($476-595 million) after the capital increase, a source close to the matter said.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

MILAN: Italian high-tech group SECO said on Monday it aimed to float up to 45% of its share capital on the Milan stock exchange to get fresh resources to grow abroad through acquisitions.

SECO, which develops embedded microcomputers and 'internet of things' solutions, expects to launch the offer in the second quarter, making it the second listing on the Milan bourse's main market this year following the debut in March of biotech firm Philogen.

The European IPO market recorded its strongest quarter since 2015 in the first three months of 2021, with the listing of several tech and e-commerce companies. But a debilitating stock market debut for online food delivery company Deliveroo cast doubts on whether the momentum could last.

Tuscany-based SECO plans to sell up to 37.8 million shares, of which up 27 million will be newly issued. The size of the offer could be increased by up to 15% through an overallotment option.

The company aims at a market capitalization of 400-500 million euros ($476-595 million) after the capital increase, a source close to the matter said.

SECO said it would use cash from the new share sale for acquisitions and international expansion.

SECO's chief executive told Reuters the group is looking at possible M&A deals in Germany, the United States and China.

"We decided to list on the Milan Stock Exchange to get fresh resources in order to become a European leader in our sector," CEO Massimo Mauri told Reuters in a phone interview.

The group is jointly controlled by founders Daniele Conti and Luciano Secciani. Italian state-backed fund Fondo Italiano di Investimento holds a 20% stake in the company.

SECO reported revenues of 76.1 million euros last year, with adjusted core earnings of 15.9 million euros.

Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca are acting as joint global coordinators for the IPO.

SECO Italian tech company European IPO market market capitalization

Italian high-tech company SECO to list 40-45pc of share capital

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters