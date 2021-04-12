ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder
Apr 12, 2021
Business & Finance

Italian banks boost corporate lending and domestic bond holdings

  • Loans to non-financial companies rose by 7.6% year-on-year, accelerating from a 7.3% rise in January, the monthly Bank of Italy report on domestic banks' balance sheets showed.
  • The growth in corporate lending is reversing a trend of sharp contraction over the last decade, driven by guarantees that Rome is providing to support the economy in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

MILAN: Italian banks stepped up their lending to companies around the country in February with the backing of state guarantees, and they pushed their holdings of domestic government bonds to a four-month high, data showed on Monday.

Loans to non-financial companies rose by 7.6% year-on-year, accelerating from a 7.3% rise in January, the monthly Bank of Italy report on domestic banks' balance sheets showed.

The growth in corporate lending is reversing a trend of sharp contraction over the last decade, driven by guarantees that Rome is providing to support the economy in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Debt holidays and state-guarantee schemes, which will remain in place at least through June, are also helping feed an increase in bank deposits.

The Bank of Italy said residents' deposits with domestic banks grew to 2.65 trillion euros in February, up 11.3% year-on-year, the same increase recorded in January when they stood at 2.62 trillion euros.

"Italian companies can still tap state-guaranteed loans, and this helps to explain the excess in corporate deposits," said Paola Sabbione, co-head of European banks equity research at Barclays.

Sabbione said holding this liquidity was costly for banks in a world of negative interest rates. At the same time, however, the sustained growth in lending would help Italian banks benefit from the more favourable conditions at refinancing operations carried out by the European Central Bank.

"A positive element is that current credit trends in Italy, unlike what is happening in some other European countries, should allow Italian banks to easily meet benchmarks set for the ECB's TLTRO3 operations," she said.

Italian banks increased their holdings of domestic government bonds in February to 428.9 billion euros - the highest level since October - from 420.2 billion in January.

Italian bonds, which were at the heart of investor concerns about the country's banking system during the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, rose to account for 18.2% of banks' total assets.

European Central Bank Bank of Italy Italian banks banks' balance sheets

