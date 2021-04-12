ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
United Airlines sees first-quarter revenue falling 66pc

  • The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue to fall 66% to $3.2 billion from the same period in 2019. It had previously forecast a drop of between 65% and 70%.
  • The airline said its average daily cash burn for the quarter is expected to be about $9 million per day, an improvement of about $10 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

United Airlines said it expects first-quarter revenue to drop by 66%, which is near the lower end of its prior forecast, buoyed by improving demand for domestic travel.

The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue to fall 66% to $3.2 billion from the same period in 2019. It had previously forecast a drop of between 65% and 70%.

The airline said its average daily cash burn for the quarter is expected to be about $9 million per day, an improvement of about $10 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

United Airlines sees first-quarter revenue falling 66pc

