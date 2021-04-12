SC dismisses WAPDA employees' pleas seeking allowance

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeals of the employees of Water and Power Department Authority (WAPDA) seeking grant of special allowance.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by WAPDA employees.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the employees said that the tribunal ordered to grant allowances to the categories of Scientific, Admin and IT. WAPDA granted allowance to only one category while rest were ignored, he added.

He said that WAPDA gave allowance to one employee sitting in the same room but not to the another.

Justice Ijaz asked if there was a doctor in the same room with the engineer, he should also get the allowance?

He asked what would researchers and agriculture officers had to do with engineers?

He said that researchers and agriculture officers were getting salaries according to their jobs.

The counsel said that apart from graduate engineers, some researchers were also being given allowances.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the appeals of the employees.