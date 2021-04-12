ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Ingersoll Rand to sell Club Car business for $1.68bn

  • The deal for Club Car, which Ingersoll Rand acquired in 1995, is the latest in a series of divestitures that chief executive officer Vicente Reynal has embarked on to streamline the company's portfolio following the merger of its industrial business with Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.
  • "Demand for electric vehicles across many product platforms and geographies is at an all-time high," said Club Car President Mark Wagner, who will continue to lead the company under Platinum Equity's ownership.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

Ingersoll Rand Inc said on Monday it will sell its golf cart business to private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC for $1.68 billion, as the industrial solutions provider looks to pay off its debt.

The deal for Club Car, which Ingersoll Rand acquired in 1995, is the latest in a series of divestitures that chief executive officer Vicente Reynal has embarked on to streamline the company's portfolio following the merger of its industrial business with Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Reuters exclusively reported on the Club Car deal, which is expected to be completed by third quarter of 2021, on Sunday.

The deal would be a bet by Platinum Equity on a potential rebound in golf as a recreational sport in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Georgia, Club Car is a global manufacturer of golf cars, utility, personal transportation and other low-speed vehicles, including all-electric models.

"Demand for electric vehicles across many product platforms and geographies is at an all-time high," said Club Car President Mark Wagner, who will continue to lead the company under Platinum Equity's ownership.

Ingersoll Rand Inc Club Car deal Platinum Equity LLC Gardner Denver Holdings Inc

