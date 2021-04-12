Pakistan
Gold prices decline Rs600 to Rs103,500 per tola
12 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs600 on Monday and was sold at Rs103,500 against its sale at Rs104,100, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs514 and was sold at Rs88,735 against its sale at Rs89,249 whereas the price of 22 karat declined to Rs81,340 from Rs81,811.
There was no change in the price of per tola and ten gram silver, which were sold at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98 respectively.
However, the gold price in the international market decreased by $3 witnessed and was traded at $1741 as compared $1744.
