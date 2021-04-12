ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC disposes of Maryam Nawaz's bail plea in Jatti Umra land case

  • The bench questioned the prosecutor whether the bureau had issued warrants for arrest of Maryam Nawaz in the case.
APP 12 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a pre-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Raiwand (Jatti Umra) land case.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the pre-arrest bail petition. Maryam Nawaz also remained present during the proceedings.

Special Prosecutor for NAB Faisal Bukhari appeared before the bench and stated that the bureau had filed a reply to the petition.

At this, the bench questioned the prosecutor whether the bureau had issued warrants for arrest of Maryam Nawaz in the case.

To which, the prosecutor replied that no arrest warrants had so far been issued.

However, the petitioner's counsel requested the bench to direct the bureau to inform in advance if it wanted to arrest her client in future, so that she could approach the court.

Subsequently, the bench disposed of the petition and directed the bureau to inform Maryam Nawaz ten days prior to arrest.

The court had granted interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in the case after she filed the petition challenging call-up notices for March 26 by the bureau in an inquiry relating to Jatti Umra land transfer case.

The bureau had summoned Maryam Nawaz over purchase of 1,440-kanal (approx) land in the Mouza Sultankay, Mouza Mall, Mouza Asal Lakhowal and Mouza Bado Ki San, district Lahore” illegally.

The NAB asked Maryam for providing details of the land acquired/purchased in each of the said villages and income derived from the said agricultural land, besides the sources of funds (money trail) for the purchase of these lands.

As per NAB, the Sharif family in 2013 had acquired 3,568 kanals of land allegedly in connivance with a former DCO and an ex-DG of the Lahore Development Authority during the tenure of Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister. Out of it, 1,936 kanals were allotted to the Sharif brothers’ mother Shamim Bibi, 96 kanals each to Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif and 1,440 to Maryam.

LHC Maryam Nawaz Jatti Umra land case

LHC disposes of Maryam Nawaz's bail plea in Jatti Umra land case

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters