Govt pursuing economic diplomacy to attract investment: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan has transformed its geographical political priorities into geographical economic priorities.

Speaking at the dinner hosted in his honor at the Pakistan House in Berlin, he said through economic diplomacy, the government is inviting world attention towards economic opportunities available in Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is an emerging market of two hundred and twenty million people where plenty of investment opportunities exist.

He said the government is providing all possible facilities including E-Visa to foreign investors and we will welcome German entrepreneurs and companies to invest in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister had a meeting with Speaker of Christian Democratic Union of Germany Nils Schmid in Berlin and discussed European Union, CPEC and investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones.

In a tweet, the Foreign Minister said during the discussion, developments in South Asia and the key role being played by Pakistan in Afghanistan also came under discussion.

The Foreign Minister also met CEO of Siemens Joe Kaeser and discussed areas of potential investment in power sector including alternate energy and transfer of technology.