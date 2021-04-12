Dr Faisal appeals people to comply with SOPs to avert spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has appealed the people to fully comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert the spread of COVID-19.

Briefing media persons here on Monday, he said burden on health care system has increased following surge in positivity ratio especially in big cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

He expressed the confidence that religious scholars will ensure compliance to the SOPs in the mosques during the holy month of Ramadan as was seen in the previous Ramadan.

He said the process of vaccination is underway and asked the people aged above sixty five to get themselves vaccinated without any appointment.

He asked the people above fifty years to get themselves registered for vaccination whilst those above sixty should get the vaccine on the given date.