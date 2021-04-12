Markets
Abu Dhabi Mubadala investment record high in 2020
- "We've invested more in 2020 than we have ever done in one year prior to that," Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak told a virtual event organised by Bahrain's Investcorp.
- He said the company took a 6-8 week pause in March 2020 as the pandemic hit and took the time to understand the ramifications of the pandemic at a macro level and on Mubadala's portfolio.
12 Apr 2021
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala invested a record amount in 2020 as it doubled down on growth sectors, its chief executive said on Monday.
