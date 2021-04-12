ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Pakistan

PPP calls it quits with PDM after seven months

  • Bilawal Bhutto said the CEC has directed all its office-bearers in the PDM to submit their resignations with immediate effect in protest of the attitude of the PDM.
  • The PPP has also demanded an apology from the PDM.
Aisha Mahmood 12 Apr 2021

All the party members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have been asked to resign from their positions in the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

On Monday, the Central Executive Committee of the PPP held a meeting chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Following the meeting, Bilawal addressed a presser and said that the CEC had rejected the show-cause notice issued to the PPP by the PDM.

He said the CEC has directed all its office-bearers in the PDM to submit their resignations with immediate effect in protest of the attitude of the PDM. Bilawal also asked for an apology from the members of the PDM.

The PPP leader contended that they will not undermine the gains the PPP has achieved at the whims of another party. "Those who wish to resign should do so but no one should try and impose their will and dictation on any other political party," he said.

He further said that PPP’s doors are always open for those who are standing against the selected government.

On Sunday, during the CEC, Bilawal had tore apart the show-cause notice by the PDM. The PDM had served notices to PPP and the Awami National Party (ANP) for not attending the alliance meeting and violating its decision. The ANP has already withdrawn from PDM, saying that their party had been sidelined by PDM.

SENATE Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PDM resign CEC ANP

