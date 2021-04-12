PPP calls it quits with PDM after seven months

All the party members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have been asked to resign from their positions in the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

On Monday, the Central Executive Committee of the PPP held a meeting chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Following the meeting, Bilawal addressed a presser and said that the CEC had rejected the show-cause notice issued to the PPP by the PDM.

He said the CEC has directed all its office-bearers in the PDM to submit their resignations with immediate effect in protest of the attitude of the PDM. Bilawal also asked for an apology from the members of the PDM.

The PPP leader contended that they will not undermine the gains the PPP has achieved at the whims of another party. "Those who wish to resign should do so but no one should try and impose their will and dictation on any other political party," he said.

He further said that PPP’s doors are always open for those who are standing against the selected government.

On Sunday, during the CEC, Bilawal had tore apart the show-cause notice by the PDM. The PDM had served notices to PPP and the Awami National Party (ANP) for not attending the alliance meeting and violating its decision. The ANP has already withdrawn from PDM, saying that their party had been sidelined by PDM.