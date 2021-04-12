World
Rovi to make active agents for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Rovi will start manufacturing of the active agents at its plant in Granada, having previously only packaged vaccines that had been produced in Switzerland, it said in a statement.
MADRID: Spanish pharmaceuticals company Rovi plans to start making the active agents for up to 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna , it said on Monday without disclosing the size of the investment.
Rovi will start manufacturing of the active agents at its plant in Granada, having previously only packaged vaccines that had been produced in Switzerland, it said in a statement.
Madrid-based Rovi, which already has an agreement with Moderna to fill vials and package its vaccines, expects to start supplying markets other than the United States in the third quarter of 2021, the statement said.
