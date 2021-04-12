Markets
LME aluminium may fall to $2,201 this week
12 Apr 2021
SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may break a support at $2,236 per tonne this week, and fall to $2,201, as it is unable to break a resistance at $2,292.
It is the second time the metal failed to overcome this barrier.
Even though it is too early to conclude that a double-top is forming, there is a good reason to believe that aluminium could be consolidating within the range of $2,201-$2,292.
A break above $2,292 could lead to a gain to $2,327.
