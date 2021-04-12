Germany's BDI industry body hikes forecast for 2021 export growth

BERLIN: Germany's BDI industry association on Monday raised its forecast for export growth this year to 8.5% from 6%, citing demand from the United States and China.

At the same time, it cut its forecast for Germany economic growth to 3% from 3.5% due to ongoing lockdown measures in Europe's biggest economy.

It said its forecast assumes that measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus are largely lifted by early autumn and that the manufacturing sector's operations are not curbed again.