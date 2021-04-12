World
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, amid tensions, asked to speak with Putin, but no reply yet
- Russia had massed more than 40,000 troops on Ukraine's eastern border and more than 40,000 troops in Crimea, Mendel said.
12 Apr 2021
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has requested talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the escalating conflict in eastern Ukraine but has received no answer yet, his spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel told Reuters on Monday.
Russia had massed more than 40,000 troops on Ukraine's eastern border and more than 40,000 troops in Crimea, Mendel said.
Zelenskiy will head to Paris for talks on Russia's troop build-up and the escalating conflict in Donbass, she added.
"The president's office, of course, made a request to speak with Vladimir Putin. We have not received an answer yet and we very much hope that this is not a refusal of dialogue," she said.
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, amid tensions, asked to speak with Putin, but no reply yet
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities
Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism
Read more stories
Comments