ANL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.93%)
AVN 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-5.89%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.59%)
DGKC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.05%)
EPCL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.93%)
HASCOL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.4%)
HUBC 79.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.9%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 85.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.15%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.55%)
TRG 161.10 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.93%)
UNITY 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.6%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.9%)
BR100 4,815 Decreased By ▼ -36.63 (-0.75%)
BR30 25,460 Decreased By ▼ -211.65 (-0.82%)
KSE100 44,832 Decreased By ▼ -354.86 (-0.79%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -122.38 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
KSA wealth fund invites Pakistani businesses to explore investment opportunities

  • As per PIF statement, “the Public Investment Fund is seeking to become a leading global impactful investor in line with the objective of Vision 2030 and to drive the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia, through active long- term investments.”
Ali Ahmed 12 Apr 2021

The sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, Public Investment Fund, one of the world’s largest funds has invited top Pakistani businesses to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

“PIF officials have invited Pakistani premier institutions like major banks, insurance companies, telecommunication operators, cement manufacturers, and construction companies to explore and benefit from existing lucrative business opportunities in the kingdom,” said Azhar Ali Dahar, Minister for trade and investment at the Pakistani embassy in Riyadh, quoted Arab News.

As per the PIF statement, “the Public Investment Fund is seeking to become a leading global impactful investor in line with the objective of Vision 2030 and to drive the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia, through active long-term investments.”

Meanwhile, Dahar informed that Saudi Arabia invests around $10 billion yearly on the development of infrastructure, under the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, however, no major Pakistani company was among the beneficiaries of these investment opportunities.

Dahar said that the trade mission will facilitate Pakistani businesses in arranging meetings with PIF officials. “They can bring initial investment and with the help of the fund, they can start their manufacturing process within just three months,” said Dahar.

He said that Pakistani businesses can initiate manufacturing in Saudi Arabia by availing of incentives offered by the KSA government and then send remittances to their homeland.

Pakistan Saudi Arabia KSA investments saudi vision 2030

