Pakistan
Human rights defender IA Rehman passes away
- He passed away at the age of 90 at his home in Lahore.
- IA Rehman was involved with journalism for more than 65 years.
12 Apr 2021
Journalist and human rights advocate Ibn Abdur Rehman passed away on Monday in Lahore at the age of 90.
Abdur Rehman more commonly known as IA Rehman, was born on September 1930 in Haryana, India. He was involved with journalism for more than 65 years and used to write columns for DAWN newspaper.
He used to work with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and became the chief editor of the Pakistan Times in 1989, and later became the founding chair of the Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy.
Journalists and other public figures took to Twitter to remember the human rights defender.
