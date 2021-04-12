ANL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
US oil remains neutral in $58.80-$60.04 range

  • The bias could be towards the downside, as a wave C from the April 6 high of $60.90 looks incomplete. It is expected to travel below the March 23 low of $57.25.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil remains neutral in a range of $58.80 to $60.04 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above $60.04 could lead to a gain into $60.94- $61.75 range, while a break below $58.80 could open the way towards the zone of $57.02 to $57.83.

The bias could be towards the downside, as a wave C from the April 6 high of $60.90 looks incomplete. It is expected to travel below the March 23 low of $57.25.

On the daily chart, oil is stuck in a wider range of $57.88-$61.74. The bounce from the April 5 low of $57.63 looks so weak that it may end around $59.81. As a result, oil is more likely to break $57.88 and fall towards $55.50.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

