ANL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
ASC 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
AVN 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-6%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
BYCO 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.07%)
DGKC 123.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.09%)
EPCL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.33%)
FCCL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
HASCOL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
HUBC 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
JSCL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.5%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.54%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
POWER 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
PPL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.63%)
PRL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.57%)
PTC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.93%)
TRG 161.40 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.12%)
UNITY 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.9%)
BR100 4,813 Decreased By ▼ -38.96 (-0.8%)
BR30 25,434 Decreased By ▼ -236.85 (-0.92%)
KSE100 44,834 Decreased By ▼ -351.99 (-0.78%)
KSE30 18,365 Decreased By ▼ -119.45 (-0.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may test support at $1,719

  • A break above $1,744 may lead to a gain to $1,758.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,719 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,677.77-$1,697 range.

The fall on April 9 is so deep that it suggests a completion of the bounce from $1,677.70.

A presumed double-bottom pattern forming around $1,678 looks doubtful. The rise from $1,677.70 could be a part of a flat pattern.

A flat would mean a drop towards $1,677.70.

Given that gold has broken a support at $1,744, it is likely to fall to $1,719.

A break above $1,744 may lead to a gain to $1,758.

A further gain could confirm a double-bottom, and a bullish target of $1,852 will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, it looks like gold is pulling back towards a falling trendline. The pullback may extend to $1,693. Chances are the metal may drop more to $1,651 once it reaches $1,693.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

China Silver Spot gold gold price

Spot gold may test support at $1,719

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters