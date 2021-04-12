ANL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.39%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.72%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
AVN 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.74%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.98%)
DGKC 124.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.46%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
FCCL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
HASCOL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HUBC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.89%)
KAPCO 39.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.44%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.57%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.72%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.37%)
PTC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.91%)
TRG 163.00 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.12%)
UNITY 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,830 Decreased By ▼ -22.26 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,579 Decreased By ▼ -92.68 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,935 Decreased By ▼ -251.5 (-0.56%)
KSE30 18,400 Decreased By ▼ -84.65 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Cyclone Seroja causes 'widespread damage' in Australia towns

  • Public broadcaster ABC reported 70 percent of structures in Kalbarri -- home to about 1,500 people -- had been damaged.
AFP 12 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: Two small Western Australian towns suffered "widespread damage" when Cyclone Seroja struck part of the country that rarely experiences tropical storms, emergency services said Monday.

The storm, which devastated parts of Indonesia and East Timor last week, brought lashing rain and winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour (105 mph) to areas officials said had not seen a tropical cyclone in "decades".

Public broadcaster ABC reported 70 percent of structures in Kalbarri -- home to about 1,500 people -- had been damaged.

Local media images showed homes with their roofs ripped off and debris scattered across streets.

In Northampton, a town of less than 1,000 people about an hour's drive south, there was also "widespread damage", Western Australia's emergency services department said.

"Crews are still assessing the damage and it is not currently safe to go outside because of hazards," a spokeswoman told AFP.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths overnight, she added.

Cyclone Seroja made landfall as a category 3 storm late Sunday, before crossing the continent's southwest and being downgraded to a tropical low Monday morning.

Tens of thousands of homes in Western Australia's Mid West region were left without power and a historic mile-long jetty in the town of Carnarvon was also destroyed.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it was the first cyclone to hit some affected areas since 1956.

Cyclone Seroja last week left more than 200 people dead in Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor, while thousands more were forced to flee their homes.

cyclone Seroja East Timor Western Australian Kalbarri Public broadcaster ABC reported

Cyclone Seroja causes 'widespread damage' in Australia towns

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters