Markets
Hong Kong stocks start on front foot
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.32 percent, or 93.17 points, to 28,791.97.
12 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sightly higher Monday morning following losses at the end of last week, with traders taking a record-breaking lead from Wall Street.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 4.71 points, to 3,445.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.05 percent, or 1.10 points, to 2,235.49.
