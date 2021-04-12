After epic trek to Masters win, Matsuyama shuns greatest tag

AUGUSTA: Hideki Matsuyama won't accept the title as Japan's greatest-ever golfer, but after a quarter-century journey from child novice to historic Masters champion, the usually humble star will accept some praise.

"I can't say I'm the greatest," Matsuyama said. "However, I'm the first to win a major, and if that's the bar, then I've set it."

Matsuyama won the 85th Masters on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese man to win a major title and capping a 25-year dream that started when his father began teaching him the sport when he was only four years old, even switching schools to boost his golf.

While the heroics of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods would catch his attention, Matsuyama recalled Japan's baseball stars having a bigger impact in his youth.

"The people that I admired were mainly baseball players: (Yu) Darvish, (Shohei) Ohtani, (Kenta) Maeda," Matsuyama said of three Japanese stars now on US Major League Baseball clubs.

"As far as golf, not so much. Hopefully now others will be inspired for what happened here today and follow in my footsteps."

Matsuyama's path took him to Tohoku Fukushi University in Sendai, where he honed the skills he used to win the 2010 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and earn a berth at the 2011 Masters.